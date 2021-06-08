‘Call of Duty’ Season 4 will premiere during Summer Game Fest

Summer Games Fest has announced that Call of Duty Season 4 will premiere later this week as part of E3 2021.

The stream will take place on Thursday June 10 at 7pm BST (11am PT/2pm ET). The official Summer Game Fest account confirmed the stream on Twitter yesterday (June 7).

Thursday, don't miss the world premiere first look at @CallofDuty Season 4 during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/2szA3NT2Dy — Summer Game Fest – LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 7, 2021

According to the Summer Game Fest website, the ‘Kickoff Live!’ show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley “with a performance by Weezer, Day of the Devs and more!”

Geoff Keighley posted a hype reel trailer on Twitter this past weekend, which featured games slated to appear at the show. The short teaser included footage from Overwatch 2 and Horizon Forbidden West.

The show also feature “the reveal of a new adventure from Gearbox and 2K”, which was shared as part of a teaser website. This seems to be a teaser for the reveal of a new Borderlands spin-off titled Wonderlands, if the CSS code is anything to go by.

Summer Game Fest marks the start of of this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). E3 is an annual video game conference which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to take the convention online in 2020 through platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

E3 2021 will also take place exclusively online. For all the latest news, rumours and conference timings ahead of E3, click here.

Summer Game Fest starts on Friday June 10 and will feature Twitch interviews and a celebrity edition of Twitch Rivals.

