‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ already has a cheating problem

There are reports that cheating is already an issue in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with the cross play beta last weekend experiencing issues with less than charitable players hacking the game right from the start.

VGC collected up a number of videos shared on social media depicting wall hacks and other cheats within Call of Duty: Vanguard over the weekend.

Cheating and hacks have been a big problem in recent Call of Duty games but Vanguard promises to have a new anti-cheat system to counteract that. Unfortunately, the anti-cheat has not been introduced yet so cheating is an issue for now. Eurogamer has suggested that the cheat systems players have used in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are likely to be still functional while we wait for the anti-cheat measures to be introduced.

Activision and Sledgehammer Games appear to be keen to crack down on the issue though, with it looking like players who are already banned from Call of Duty: Warzone also being permanently banned from Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Last month, the official Call of Duty Twitter account also warned that “banwaves are ongoing” and that it had “just banned 100,000 cheaters” in Call of Duty: Warzone.

In our Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer preview, we found the game to be the Call of Duty “you’ve always known” but “closer to the lightning in a bottle excellence of Modern Warfare than the unsatisfying carnage that Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War’s title devolved into after a few months”

The game launches November 5, hopefully with its anti-cheat system in place.