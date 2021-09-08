‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ announces first open beta dates

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will run an open beta from September 10 for players who have preordered the game, with another beta opening later in the month.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

Sledgehammer Games has announced that the first open beta weekend (September 10-13) for Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be exclusive to PlayStation players, as part of PlayStation Early Access.

After the first open beta weekend, the next will be opened up for more platforms. From September 16-17 players on Xbox, Battle.net PC copies and PlayStation can try out the game, while September 18 to September 20 will mark an open beta for all platforms.

Advertisement

Fans got a first glimpse at multiplayer gameplay for Call Of Duty: Vanguard yesterday (September 8), in a video that revealed what sort of perks, killstreaks and gear will be available to utilise against other players.

The reveal also showcased more of an all-new Champion Hill mode, which is a multi-arena survival tournament where players can work either alone or within a trio to survive a series of 60-second deathmatches.

In our recent hands-on with Call Of Duty: Vanguard, we found a “promising first glimpse” that seemed to recapture the “lightning in a bottle excellence” of Modern Warfare. While we had a “real headache” trying to deal with some of the more frustrating killstreaks in the game, our preview found that “Vanguard captures that same magic” of the Call Of Duty franchise while still delivering “something unique”.

While the WW2 shooter will bring 20 all-new maps to the franchise when it launches on November 5, there will still be fresh content for Warzone fans. Raven Software has confirmed the battle royale will receive a new map, set in the Pacific, later this year.

Advertisement

In other news, a gameplay video for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has used an iconic comic rivalry to demonstrate how the card-based combat will work.