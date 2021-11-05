‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ bayonet loadout dominates launch day

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard loadout which focusses on the bayonet is dominating the game’s multiplayer despite launching just earlier today.

The new loadout couples the bayonet attachment with a Reach Kit in order to vastly improve melee range. The result is a one-hit instant kill from frankly obscene ranges.

Reddit user CanadianTim has put together a video of the loadout in action. The footage shows the player lunging several meters in the blink of an eye – melee killing an opponent from across the room.

“Holy crap it’s like a halo energy sword,” reads one of the replies. “Things that’ll be patched quickly,” said another.

how it feels using the bayonet in #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/UZvp7bkPYR — FirstBlood (@firstbloodio) November 5, 2021

The loadout is already being hailed as broken by many in the Call of Duty: Vanguard community and is likened to the Modern Warfare 2 Commando Pro perk, which also increased melee range.

However, some players claim this is even worse than the original Commando Pro perk. “That seems like a longer lunge than even Commando Pro allowed,” said one reddit user.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether this highly mobile build is working as intended. If not, we could eventually see Sledgehammer Games nerf the bayonet or Reach Kit attachments in order to better balance this severely overpowered loadout.

Despite the bayonet overperforming, some weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard have been met with some issues when it comes to progression. Players are already reporting that some weapon challenges are bugged – stalling progression for the likes of the STG-44 among others.

Additionally, the reviews are in for Call of Duty: Vanguard with many praising its dynamic multiplayer, while largely criticising the game’s sub-par campaign.

