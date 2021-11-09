‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ has controversial bullet spread even when aiming

The recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to reintroduce bloom – which spreads weapon fire from outside where the player aims.

As reported by Eurogamer, players have published videos showing that guns – primarily SMGs – don’t shoot where you aim as players aim down sights (ADS). As noted by YouTuber TrueGameData in the video embedded below, this would be realistic to real world guns, but can impact accuracy when shooting in a video game.

The Call of Duty community has been has been debating the inclusion, namely because Vanguard doesn’t tell players anywhere in the game that bloom is in effect, so they could think they’re inaccurate when their ADS is spot on.

Tests from TrueGameData seem to indicate that if players increase a weapon’s accuracy via attachments and the like, bloom reduces, and vice versa if the general accuracy of the weapon is decreased. So add those accuracy attachments if your favourite weapons have significant bloom, essentially.

Bullet spread has existed in different forms across other titles, as SMGs and shotguns are always less effective the farther the range, but this bloom situation is different.

TrueGameData’s video breaks up every single weapon and attachment in the game, and explains how that impacts bloom. Some of the worst impacted weapons include the popular STG44 and MP40 – which still remain popular choices for players as they’re some of the first guns available in multiplayer.

According to Eurogamer, this bloom feature when in ADS hasn’t been present since 2017’s Call of Duty: WW2, another franchise title from Sledgehammer Games.

