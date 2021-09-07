‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ reveals first look at multiplayer

Following on from a livestream earlier tonight (September 7), Sledgehammer Games has revealed a trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer.

“Warriors, saboteurs, assassins: their lives turned upside down by the Reich, each one with an axe to grind and when we turn them loose, you better believe they’re coming out swinging,” says the voiceover before the multiplayer action kicks in.

During the reveal, Sledgehammer staff explained that the multiplayer team are “putting players in the shoes of a globally diverse cast. We focused on special forces operators which are untraditional, gritty, anti-heroes”. Check the trailer out below.

Alongside the glimpse of gameplay, it’s also been revealed that on launch day twenty playable maps will be available alongside advanced weapon customisation, the new Champion Hill mode as well as new perks, killstreaks, equipment & upgrades.

During a recent hands-on with Vanguard, NME found that “this is Call Of Duty as you’ve always known it: run and gun shootouts, the constant pinging of upgrades and a series of godawful killstreaks. But, this does seem closer to the lightning in a bottle excellence of Modern Warfare than the unsatisfying carnage that Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War’s title devolved into after a few months.”

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 but details of two upcoming Beta tests have also been announced.

T-3 DAYS UNTIL #VANGUARD BETA Week 1! 📣 What game mode are you going to jump into first?! pic.twitter.com/WK5Oxv7KuO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 7, 2021

The first takes place this weekend (September 10 – 13) and is open to any PlayStation player who pre-orders the game. During the event, three brand-new Vanguard maps (Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu) will be available to try out alongside three traditional game modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed) alongside a new one called Patrol.

This Beta will also see players return to Champion Hill armed with a new weapon set.

The following weekend (September 16-20) is set to be a cross-play Beta with details still to be confirmed.

In other news, Call Of Duty: Warzone is set to receive a new map after the release of Vanguard, based on the Pacific.