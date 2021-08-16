‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ teased in ‘Warzone’ by killing off winning players

Sledgehammer Games is teasing the potential forthcoming announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard by killing off players who successfully win a match of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The unusual way of gaining attention has players who finish first being killed off just as they think they’ve made it to the extraction helicopter. Effectively, it’s a new Warzone Victory Royale cutscene that pops up when a player wins. Experience is still gained and there’s nothing to lose here – just simply a way of showing that Vanguard is coming.

The footage was verified on Friday by Call of Duty writer, Sam Maggs, and originally spotted by VGC. Posted on Twitter, Maggs captioned it with the message “Atta girl”.

Advertisement

VGC sources suggest that the new game – Call of Duty: Vanguard – will feature a campaign, multiplayer and Zombies mode, and will be set in the European and Pacific theatres of World War 2.

Rumours suggest that an announcement may be made revealing the game later this week with the current suggestion being that the game is on target for a Q4 2021 release despite the various legal and HR issues that have unfolded at Activision Blizzard in recent weeks.

After a series of leaks, data mines, and rumours, the official Call of Duty Twitter poked fun at what’s going on with its own ‘leak’ with Sledgehammer Games also sharing a meme suggesting there’s nothing they can do to stop the incoming wave of leaks.

In other first-person shooter news, EA has warned that breaking the Battlefield 2042 beta NDA could lead to players being banned from the full game.