‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ provides first look at new map Ashika Island

Activision has provided a first look at Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s brand-new map, Ashika Island – you can see images of it below.

The game developer unveiled the new location in a series of posts on Twitter, explaining that the new “small map” will be available for DMZ matches and the returning Resurgence mode.

An image of the map highlights several points of interest, labelled as Residential, Shipwreck, Tsuki Castle, Port Asika, Town Centre, Beach Club, and Ogaikku Farms.

Several screenshots of those different spots were also shared, along with some haiku descriptions.

“Deep below the Earth/Long tendrils branching outward/Warmth knows no home here”, is how Activision describes Ashika’s Underground Waterway, while the Beach Club’s haiku reads: “Not a vacation/Don’t let cabanas deceive/Grab sand, take cover”.

Ashika’s town centre received the same haiku treatment: “Long range or up close/Through the market’s many stalls/Find the next shootout), as did Tsuki Castle: “Infiltrate quickly/Past the tower’s defenders/Reach the hidden space.”

The new map arrives as part of Warzone 2.0‘s delayed second season on February 15. Players can also expect to see the return of 1v1 Gulag in Battle Royale mode, difficulty tuning, a new Exclusion Zone for DMZ, plus DMZ looting and loadout changes.

Meanwhile, Activision is reportedly offering a survey to Warzone 2.0 players to find out which old maps they’d like to return to the game.

CharlieIntel reports that the survey presents players with five options and then asks “which of the following would you prefer for the next Warzone big map”, with several classic maps available to choose.

Players have been asked to rank their top three out of ‘an all new map’, the return of the Verdansk ’84 map, the return of the Caldera map, the return of the original Verdansk map or a return of the Blackout map from 2019’s Black Ops 4.