‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ adds sniper and shotgun only Trio mode

Infinity Ward has released a patch that adds new playlists to Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Leading the changes for Warzone is the free-to-play title’s new ‘Scopes And Scatter Guns Trio’ mode, which challenges players by allowing them to only use shotguns and sniper rifles. Activision described its new mode as a “twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play”, in a blog post.

However, the new mode replaces the regular trios Battle Royale mode, which was recently brought back to Warzone after being removed in favour of Quads mode during the Season 3 update.

On the other hand, Modern Warfare introduced the Drop Zone (which takes the place of Deathmatch Domination), a team objective mode where players battle to hold objectives to win and earn points by being inside the drop zone. The first team to reach the required point total or hold the most points when the time expires is the winner. Killstreaks can only be earned via care packages that continually deploy while the drop zone is held.

Modern Warfare also added the ‘Stir Crazy’ playlist, which are 10v10 matches of Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Domination and Team Deathmatch available for all maps. Other changes in the patch include a slew of general bug fixes, of which the details can be found in the announcement blog post.

