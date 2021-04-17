‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ developers promise changes to Roze skin

Raven Software have promised an adjustment to the Roze skin which has upset Call of Duty: Warzone players.

As reported by NME in January, fans of Warzone have been calling for a change to the skin, which is entirely black, with no reflective surfaces to catch the light or obvious details that help the skin stand out.

Due to this unique visual style, players have found the skin hard to identify in dark rooms, or during the heat of combat.

The skin came under more scrutiny during the Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament in January, as Reddit user Caribou_Drew posted an image of a whole squad of operators using the Rook skin, with Caribou saying he wished the developers “would take this skin out of the game”.

In response to a tweet by Jack Dunlop, co-owner of competitive gaming outfit 100 Thieves, Raven Software have promised that they are “constantly on the lookout for ways to improve the game.”

There are a lot of changes coming soon that we think you’ll be happy to see: • An adjustment to Roze

• A significant balance pass to weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov

• Fix for MW weapon perks + sniper glint

• Change to how you acquire the RC-XD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

Raven Software also made a follow up tweet, where they highlighted plans for an adjustment to Roze, balance passes for the Aug, FFAR1 (which had received an update in the recent patch), and changes to the newly released Sykov pistols, and more.

Yesterday (April 16) saw the Sykov pistol released in Warzone. The pistol has quickly been condemned as being too powerful, with an extremely low time to kill for the pace of the Battle Royale. The pistol is also able to be equipped with an 80 round magazine, and is also eligible for dual-wielding, substantially increasing its power.

In early February, Raven Software issued permabans to over 60,000 accounts in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Raven Software and publisher Activision kickstarted their banwaves in April last year, and have consistently been updating players about its commitment to make the game a fair experience for all.