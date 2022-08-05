‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ ping glitch is making the game “unplayable”

Players are calling on Activision and Raven Software to fix a ping glitch that is making Call Of Duty: Warzone “unplayable”.

Sharing footage of a laggy game, Reddit user The_Ur3an_Myth wrote: “Now pinging anything will cause frameskips and ping spikes. This is borderline unplayable as you’re always pinging enemies. I am desperate to get this fixed, is there any way I/we can escalate this to get a mandatory fix?”

Pinging is a way of alerting teammates to an enemy or point of interest on the map.

Advertisement

They went on to explain that they “reinstalled the game after the reloaded patch launched (earlier this week) and this is the state of the game. 90 per cent of the time (the lag) occurs after the 1st match and persists until I restart the game, the other 10 per cent occurs immediately in the 1st match.”

They’re not the only Warzone players reporting the bug either, with similar threads coming from Guy_From_Mars1 and iByRaMa alongside a whole host of comments from players sharing their frustrations.

“So when I first read this, I was like surely not, then dropped into a game and noticed lag and thought to test this theory out. You are 100 per cent correct. Even if my team mates ping anything or if an icon is across the screen there is drastic lag on the PS4. We tried to avoid pinging but it’s near impossible ‘cause it’s such a habit. When you’re trying to ping an enemy, that’s when you want the least lag,” wrote one player.

“Before the update, my game rarely dropped below 80 fps, now it goes up and down constantly down to 20fps, it’s literally unplayable,” added another, with the bug affecting both PC and PS4 versions of the game.

Advertisement

In other news, Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship.