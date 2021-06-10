‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Season 4 is coming next week

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will arrive next week, with a wedge of new content.

As announced via Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, the popular battle royale game will once again go big for its next season, introducing more weapons, a host of returning maps as well as new zombie content for fans of the Zombies mode.

The maps set to be added include Collateral, Amsterdam and Hijacked. The world series of Warzone will further expand too, introducing five new captains made up of familiar Twitch streamers and influencers, such as Captain Swagg, Dandangler, Nadeshot, TimtheTatMan and Aydan.

“It’s jam-packed with new content. Across Cold War and Warzone you’ve got new weapons, new maps, badass new operators,” Activision Blizzard general manager for Call of Duty Johanna Faries.

“I’m super excited about the hijacked gulag and expanded new zombies content for people that love that gameplay experience. I’m thrilled to bring it a bit forward here today,” she added.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will officially begin rolling out on June 17th, 2021. This will also see the end of the Season 3 battle pass, so players looking to squeeze any more items out of it will want to spend the next week in the battlefield.

The Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 4 story was teased in a new cutscene yesterday (June 9th) showing more on antagonists Stitch and Wraith, in addition to introducing a “man in Africa.”