‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ development being supported by Toys for Bob

Toys for Bob has announced that it is supporting development of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The announcement has been followed by claims of layoffs at the Activision-owned studio.

The developer of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Spyro Reignited Trilogy announced via Twitter that it is “proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty #Warzone, and look forward to more to come”.

“Glad to have you on the project with us!” responded Raven Software, who is one of the developers involved in the battle royale game along with Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Beenox.

Glad to have you on the project with us! 🤜🤛 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 29, 2021

However, a developer best known for colourful mascot platformers now working on a mature first-person shooter has alarmed certain fans.

The Twitter account @bandicootpage tried to allay these concerns by saying, “Relax Toys for Bob have just been roped in to help out here. This does not at all imply that they’ve been moved to become a dev team for Call of Duty development.”

Nicholas Kole, a character artist formerly employed at Toys for Bob, however confirmed to another Twitter user that the developer is now only working on Call of Duty.

yep — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) April 30, 2021

Kole commented further to say, “I’m very glad it’s not a total shuttering” although he indicates that he and “everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go”.

Same! Altho everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go, I’m very glad it’s not a totally shuttering — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) April 30, 2021

This restructuring at Activision Blizzard follows the news, as reported in GamesIndustry.biz, of Vicarious Visions, the studio behind the remakes of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, merging with Blizzard Entertainment.

Amidst news of layoffs, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is also taking a 50 per cent voluntary pay cut.