‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ trailer brings back an old friend

The latest trailer for Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 6 shows the return of Alex Mason and an explosive change to Verdansk.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is reaching the end of its life cycle as players gear up for Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s release. Season 6 of both BOCW and Warzone begins on October 7 and a new trailer gives a look at what players can expect.

The numbers machine from Black Ops 1 returns but instead Mason is the one using it, with Adler in the hot seat. He manages to break the spell and bring Adler back, but it is too late for Verdansk. This trailer suggests that Mason will indeed be returning as a playable operator in both BOCW and Warzone.

Advertisement

Verdansk itself appears to be undergoing a major rework, with explosions shown ripping up the streets. This is similar to how Respawn switched up Apex Legends’ Kings Canyon in Season 8. These blasts will probably create areas filled with debris and destroyed building for players to navigate through. The change in environment will also cause several areas to become more varied, such as Stadium, or the city centre. No official map has been revealed to show how the changes will affect well-known rotations or advantageous shooting spots.

As this is the final season for the Black Ops Cold War cycle it is still unclear how Warzone will change once the upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard is released. It is likely that the large explosive rework of the map would have taken a lot of effort to design so expect it to stick around for a while.

Elsewhere, Netflix has expanded its game streaming service to more countries. This comes after their acquisition of Oxenfree developer Night School Studios.