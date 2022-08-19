‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ trailer suggests another time jump with season 5

The new cinematic trailer for Call Of Duty: Warzone season 5 suggests a time jump is coming to the battle royale – check it out below.

Last Stand is set for release August 24 and it looks like Raul Menendez is set to make a return for the title’s loose narrative.

Originally introduced in 2012’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2, the drug lord and revolutionary acted as a nemesis to Frank Woods but according to that game, he was born in 1963 which sits at odds with Warzone’s current setting, which is just after World War 2. Because of this, players are expecting a time jump to occur.

However eagle-eyed fans (via The Loadout) have also noticed that Menedez is holding an EM1 from Advanced Wars, a game set in 2054, so maybe Warzone is doing away with the timeline altogether.

Activision Blizzard has also announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer, set to take place September 15.

The livestream will also outline “the future of Warzone,” after confirming Warzone 2.0 earlier in the year. For the most part, details on Warzone 2.0 have been kept tightly under wraps – though it’s set to launch “later this year” and will be integrated with Modern Warfare 2 after it launches on October 28.

Warzone 2 will also be a separate game to the current version of Warzone, with Activision confirming that Warzone 2.0 will not carry across progression or cosmetics from the current battle royale.

Call Of Duty Next will also reveal “the Warzone mobile experience” – though it’s unclear if this will be a standalone title in the same vein as Call Of Duty Mobile, or if it will be integrated with Warzone or Warzone 2.0.

