Trio squads have returned to ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Infinity Ward has reinstated the Trios squad option back into Call Of Duty: Warzone, mere days after it was removed during the launch of the game’s third season.

The playlist update arrived on Friday (April 10), following negative feedback from players over the replacement of Trios mode with Quads. The new update, however, retains the newly added Quads mode, as well as Solos.

Read the announcement on the developer’s official Twitter here:

🚨A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! We’ve added BR Trios back into #Warzone!🚨 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 10, 2020

Advertisement

Season three of Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare launched last Wednesday (April 8). Besides the introduction of Quads mode, the new season also added new maps and gear as well as returning characters.

In other Call Of Duty news, the Call Of Duty League (CDL) also returned last Friday (April 10), albeit as a virtual tournament rather than the LAN event that it had originally been planned as.

The CDL made its debut in January this year and operates under a city-based format modelled after traditional North American professional sporting leagues. The league features 12 teams: nine from the US and three from other international markets, including the UK and Canada. The CDL is streamed exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

Advertisement

Activision also recently released the remastered version of the 2009 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s single-player campaign for PlayStation 4. It will also be released on PC and Xbox One on April 30. While the remaster features “improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation [and] remastered audio”, the game’s storyline has not changed, according to Activision.