‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ update sees the return of Plunder Quads

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have received a new content update that fine-tunes a handful of weapons and introduces a number of playlist changes.

Infinity Ward took to Twitter to announce this week’s playlist updates, which includes the return of Plunder Quads to Warzone as Plunder: Blood Money has been removed. Check out the complete list of playlist changes below.

Today’s playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms!#ModernWarfare

– Gunfight 3v3 – Blueprint

– Bare Bones Moshpit

– Hardcore TDM and KC#Warzone

– Removes Plunder: Blood Money

– Adds Plunder Quads pic.twitter.com/NbuwEGlhgv — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 11, 2020

For Modern Warfare, Hardcore Team Death Match, Hardcore Kill Confirmed, Bare Bones Moshpit and Gunfight 3v3 – Blueprint have been introduced.

A second update has also been announced, with senior communications manager Ashton Williams detailing on Twitter how weapons such as the FAL and M91 will receive increased damage.

The full patch notes from Infinity Ward also notes that the Holger light machine gun will receive an increase in damage range and ADS speed, while the Bruen MK9 will see its damage range reduced. General fixes have also been implemented for an error that players occasionally received when opening the weapon armoury and an exploit in the Shooting Range trial.

Season five of Modern Warfare launched on August 5, with four new maps being introduced across the Gunfight, 6v6 Multiplayer and Ground War playlists. A new Mini Royale mode was also introduced for Warzone. This mode will lower the number of Operators in a game, but will speed up the entire battle royale.