‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’’s mysterious Red Doors are about to get their own event

The enigmatic Red Doors featured in Call Of Duty: Warzone appear to be getting their own mid-season event according to a blog post.

The blog post was uploaded to detail some of the major changes coming with the next update, but also seems to have announced a mid-season event involving the Red Doors.

“The Red Doors grow unstable… mid-season event coming,” reads the blog, dropping mentioned of Perseus’ most recent meddling causing volatility in the fabric of the Red Doors.

“Whatever broadcast Perseus set up is causing the Red Doors to become more volatile than ever before, as Operators are now reporting [[REDACTED]] in their post-mission briefings.”

“Beware these doors sending you to locations other than the main room we all thought to be its lone destination point,” the message continues, “the event may also have something to do with those Mobile Broadcast Stations seen around Verdansk…but at this time we cannot declassify further intel for fear of double agents.”

Season Five of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will launch on August 12, introducing a Double Agent mode, new maps, new characters, and more.

Double Agent mode, described as a “multiplayer party experience” where team members work undercover to sabotage other players, is the biggest update to the Season.

“Communicate, investigate, and expose the traitors – or successfully wipe out the investigating team – to win,” reads the official blog post on the Call Of Duty website, detailing the brand-new mode that will pit players against their own teams.