‘Call Of Duty: Warzone”s new loadout system removed after causing bugs

Raven Software has removed a new loadout system from Call Of Duty: Warzone after it caused several bugs and serious issues.

The latest Warzone patch included a quiet addition of preparing loadouts in the pregame lobby. This is normally done in a match when you grab a loadout drop and can cost vital seconds.

These loadouts contain specific weapons and attachments and can be one of the most powerful pickups in Warzone. This was a nice quality of life feature, but Raven quickly removed it.

Players discovered that a bug was causing players to jump out of the cargo plane fully equipped with their tailor-made weapons and gear. This is especially powerful during the early moments of a match when other players must make do with whatever they can find.

This issue also appeared when players were returning to the match from the Gulag. They would normally have to start from scratch instead of showing up with their top-tier equipment.

❗We have pushed an update to remove the pre-match lobby Loadout selection. Players will no longer begin a match with their Loadouts. This also resolves an issue with infinite Dead Silence in core BR modes. We will re-enable this feature at a later date. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 15, 2021

This was a bug that caused players to infinitely use the field upgrade Dead Silence, which makes player movements silent and gives them a speed boost. This can be incredibly potent when used at the correct time, the caveat being that it only last for a limited time and has a cooldown between uses.

Raven Software took to Twitter to say that it had updated Warzone to remove the feature of preparing loadouts. This has fixed the spawn related problems, as well as the infinite Dead Silence bug. The developer added that it will re-enable this feature at a later date.

In the same update that added the infinite Dead Silence bug, Raven also updated the High Alert bug to allow players to hear those using Dead Silence, providing a counter to the high power ability.