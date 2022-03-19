‘Call of Duty Warzone”s Rebirth Island gets a refresh next week

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island is getting a “facelift” next week.

Developer Raven Software has teased the changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone on its official Twitter account. Nothing was mentioned in the tweet’s text, only writing “Reloaded and Reinforced, next week Rebirth Island gets a facelift.” But eagle-eyed fans will be able to look at the image of the title card of Rebirth Island Reinforced, and see a map that hints at the changes coming.

One of the more noticeable changes seems to be a change of the security area to a stronghold, as well as now having a couple of ships at the docks. But aside from those easier to find differences, what specifically will be new in the update remains to be seen when Call of Duty: Warzone gets its Rebirth Island refresh sometime next week. A specific time and date were not confirmed for when the refresh would be coming.

☣️ Reloaded and Reinforced, next week Rebirth Island gets a facelift.@BeenoxCODPC are you ready to drop in? pic.twitter.com/4TzHpTUONf — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 18, 2022

Advertisement

Rebirth Island has been around in Call of Duty: Warzone since December 2020, when it launched as part of the first season of Black Ops Cold War content. But the island has not seen any changes since it launched, so Rebirth Island Reinforced will be the first significant changeup of the island.

Last year, several Raven Software and Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout due to a number of QA staff being laid off, despite being promised full-time positions. In January, Activision commented on the situation, saying, “Activision is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all of our teams, including our QA workforce. Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company’s overall investment in development resources.”

Activision QA employees at Raven Software then began the process of forming a union later on in January, with Activision Blizzard having been accused of ‘union-busting’ in the time since then.

In other news, Ubisoft has revealed a new piece of cloud computing technology called Ubisoft Scalar.