‘Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger’ is free on Steam

Techland’s publisher sale on Steam brings plenty of discounts and a free copy of Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger for those who log in.

To celebrate the 30 anniversary of Techland, several of the publishers games are on sale until December 14. If players log in before the sale ends, they can pick up a free copy of the wild west shooter Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger and permanently add it to their library.

A large Techland bundle is available with an 80per cent discount which includes Dying Light Platinum Edition, Call Of Juarez, Call Of Juarez: Bound in Blood, Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger, God’s Trigger – OMG Edition, Pure Farming 2018 – Deluxe Edition, Crime Cities, Xpand Rally, and Xpand Rally Xtreme for only £24.19.

We got a gift fer ya, cowboys!

One of our classics, Call of Juarez is free on Steam! Add it to your game library and keep it forever! pic.twitter.com/cmKMRlVTHI — Techland (@TechlandGames) December 9, 2021

Advertisement

The description on Steam for Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger describes it as “a real homage to the Wild West tales. Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.”

Players will be able to meet legendary outlaws such a Billy the Kid, Pat Garret, and Jesse James and “live the untold stories behind the legends”. Players can develop specific gunfighting skills and acquire new shooting abilities as they blaze a trail through the wilderness of the Old West and live an epic adventure through the wild west landscapes.

In other news, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will cost £65 on PC. This marks it as one of the first PC games to be priced the same as a next-gen console release. The remake will be available on December 16 exclusively on the Epic Game Store.