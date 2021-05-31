Cancelled ‘Fallout’ game being remade as a ‘New Vegas’ mod

The cancelled early 2000s sequel to Fallout 2 is being remade as a mod for Obsidian Entertainment’s Fallout: New Vegas.

The game, which had been codenamed Van Buren by now-defunct developer Black Isle Studios, was cancelled in 2003 after the studio was closed down by publisher Interplay Entertainment. However, a group of modders have recently announced their intention to recreate the unreleased title as a “faithful” mod for New Vegas.

Titled Fallout: Revelation Blues, the mod is being developed for PC by Odawgthecool on Nexus Mods. “We will stay faithful to the original Van Buren story as much as possible,” they said on the project’s page (per PC Gamer), “and in the future we plan to add in a large number of customized features. As of now, the project is still a WIP.”

The cancelled Van Buren was reportedly set in the year 2253 and would follow its protagonist, an escaped prisoner who is being chased by guards across the Californian wasteland. More notably, the game would also have featured the ongoing war between the Brotherhood Of Steel and the New California Republic.

Several aspects of Van Buren, including its general setting, themes and factions were later incorporated into Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas. Meanwhile, the latest mainline instalment in the series is Fallout 4 from Bethesda.

In other Obsidian Entertainment news, the developer has announced that it is looking to make “larger and slightly less frequent updates” to its survival game Grounded. “Our goal is to find the right balance of keeping the game fresh with new things while giving the team enough time to make quality features,” the developer said.