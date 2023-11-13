Capcom confirms “unannounced major title” to be released in next six months

Capcom has confirmed a currently unannounced “major title” will be released before the end of March 2024.

The news came via the questions and answers section of Capcom’s recent financial results presentation, as translated by Reddit user hzy980512 and verified by IGN.

“In the second half of this financial year, we plan to release Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in January in addition to a currently unannounced major title,” Capcom said, with both those titles set to help the company achieve their 2023 financial target. “Moreover, we plan to boost the sales figures of new titles of the first half of this financial year, like Street Fighter 6, to achieve the target,” they added.

Capcom hasn’t given any further information about this “unannounced major title” but it has several franchises to pull from including Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Mega Man and Monster Hunter.

However, Street Fighter 6 was only released in June with the Resident Evil 4 Remake coming a few months before that, meaning new additions to those franchises are unlikely. Likewise, the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was also released earlier this year.

As noted by IGN, the last Devil May Cry game was released in 2020 and the most recent mainline instalment of Monster Hunter came in 2021, with those two franchises amongst the most likely to see a new chapter sooner rather than later.

March 2024 marks 20 years since the release of the very first Monster Hunter in Japan! To you, our incredible global community, thank you! Please enjoy the first piece in our 20th anniversary art series, putting a spotlight on hunters! pic.twitter.com/Go6z4Yybnm — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) September 21, 2023

Monster Hunter is also due to celebrate its 20th anniversary in March 2024. In September, a new logo for the franchise was shared alongside new artwork that featured familiar hunters alongside a previously-unseen one.

