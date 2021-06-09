Capcom to talk about ‘Resident Evil Village’, ‘Monster Hunter’ at E3 2021

Capcom has revealed the lineup of games that it will talk about during its upcoming showcase at E3 2021.

According to a tweet by Capcom USA, the company’s conference on June 14 (Monday) at 10:30pm BST will feature appearances from previously released games such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village, as well as the forthcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin.

In addition, the publisher will also preview the upcoming The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a compilation of 2015’s The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and 2017’s The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. The forthcoming collection will also be the first time the two games have been released outside of Japan.

Join us for the Capcom showcase at #E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including: 🗯 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

🥚 Monster Hunter Stories 2

🐉 Monster Hunter Rise

🏰 Resident Evil Village 📅 June 14 @ 2:30pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

It’s been a banner year for Capcom so far, much in part thanks to the enormous success of Resident Evil Village, which launched earlier in May. The game has since sold over 4million units worldwide, according to the developer, well surpassing the Resident Evil 3 Remake which reportedly sold a cumulative 3.6million units as of January this year.

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has also moved equally as impressive numbers since its release in March. The game shipped over 5million units within the first two weeks of its release, following a successful launch weekend where it moved 4million copies.

Moreover Monster Hunter Rise also received a glowing five-star review from NME’s Luke Shaw, who described the game as “a perfect blend of personality and challenge”.

“Unparalleled movement, inventive weapon changes, gorgeous locals, and a setting inspired by Japanese folklore all blend together to make this a truly wonderful experience,” he added. “Given that the game will only get better with time, it’s easy to call Rise what it is: The greatest Monster Hunter yet.”