Capcom is hosting a digital showcase later this month

Despite the cancellation of this year’s E3, Capcom has announced that it will be holding its own presentation.

The tweet reads, “Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.” For reference, 3PM PT is 11PM BST in the UK. The stream will be viewable on Capcom’s Twitch and YouTube channels, with the Capcom website also highlighting a number of co-streamers and content creators who viewers will be able to watch the event through.

While none of the titles that will be showcased have been specifically mentioned, we can make some assumptions based on Capcom’s upcoming release schedule. On June 30, the Sunbreak expansion is releasing for last year’s commercial and critical hit Monster Hunter Rise, meaning some more information for that release could be on the cards. We recently got our hands on the expansion and found that it’s “shaping up to be more of what fans want: more Monster Hunter to give you a run for your money.”

Speaking of additional content, Capcom also announced last year that Resident Evil Village would be receiving DLC, which is likely near completion at this point and will presumably release before PSVR2 support for the game. Resident Evil Re:Verse, which was delayed indefinitely following original plans for it to be included as a freebie with copies of Village, is also long overdue for a substantial update.

As for upcoming releases, Capcom has a remake of Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Pragmata on its plate, all of which are candidates for additional news. Although, given that they only recently received new trailers in June’s State of Play, Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6 may not have any more information released just yet.

In other news, the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on June 12 will be followed by an Xbox Games Showcase Extended in the days following.