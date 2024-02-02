Capcom removes two ‘Devil May Cry’ games from Steam

Capcom has seemingly removed two Devil May Cry games from Steam.

The original version of Devil May Cry 4, released in 2008 for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, and the 2006 Special Edition of Devil May Cry 3 have both been delisted on Steam.

No reason for their removal has been given, though SteamDB claims both games were “retired at the publisher’s request”.

It’s still possible to buy the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 4 on Steam though, while Devil May Cry 3 is available via the 2018 Devil May Cry HD Collection, which also features the first two games in the series.

In 2021, Devil May Cry and Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya spoke out about the importance of game preservation. “The responsibility for keeping games available belongs to the company that owns the IP”, he explained, before adding that the not being able to play older games on modern platforms is “holding game culture back”.

He also called on rights owners to actively make “moves to preserve game culture”, and increase the availability of classic games for anyone who wants to play them.

Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition just got delisted on Steam. Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition is still available. There's no other DMC3 version (except the one in DMC HD Collection) pic.twitter.com/puPb46g3ls — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 1, 2024

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition was released in 2020 and since then, there have been rumours about a sixth instalment in the franchise but nothing concrete. At the end of last year, fans got excited after Capcom promised an “unannounced major title” for release in the opening months of 2024 but since then, the studio has confirmed the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for March, seemingly filling that window.

Earlier this year, Monster Hunter Rise players had issues running the game on the Steam Deck after an anti-piracy update was released by Capcom.

In other news, EA has confirmed that Skate will be available via Steam, with a series of console playtests also due to take place later this year.