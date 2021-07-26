Capcom’s ‘Street Fighter: Duel’ will finally be released worldwide soon

Capcom has announced that mobile fighting game, Street Fighter: Duel, will soon be released worldwide.

First released solely in China in 2020, Street Fighter: Duel will be making its way worldwide according to an announcement from Capcom as part of the North America East event for the Capcom Pro Tour. Thanks, EventHubs for spotting it.

The game is a joint project from TOPJOY, Tencent Games, and Capcom. It has players create teams of three world warriors to take on waves of enemies or other teams, all using their own special abilities and roles from the Street Fighter series.

The roster features around 30 popular Street Fighter characters from the likes of Street Fighter II and more, but it also looks like there will be some original characters added to the lineup. Characters all use their Street Fighter 4 costumes by default with each character divided into different types such as Wind, Mountain, Fire, Forest, Dark, and other elements. They’re also ranked on a rarity basis as is often customary for mobile games.

Street Fighter: Duel will feature a full single-player story including cutscenes and unlockable character cards. Expect the battle system to be hybrid-like combining combos and quick-time events amongst other methods of combat.

There’s no official release date yet for the global release of Street Fighter: Duel so players will need to wait a bit longer to see what it’s like.

Elsewhere, Bandai Namco recently announced that Tekken x Street Fighter is officially dead.