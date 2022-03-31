Card game ‘Storybook Brawl’ review bombed after crypto acquisition

Card game Storybook Brawl has been hit with ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ reviews on Steam after developer Good Luck Games was purchased by a crypto company that has discussed plans to integrate “gaming and crypto transactions”.

On March 22, Storybook Brawl developer Good Luck Games announced that it had been acquired by crypto company FTX. As part of the announcement, FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried shared that the company “saw an opportunity to be the vanguard for the ethical integration of gaming and crypto transactions in a way that hasn’t yet been done in this space.”

The acquisition itself – and news that cryptocurrency transactions will likely appear in the game – has garnered backlash from fans who don’t want Storybook Brawl to have anything to do with crypto.

Recent reviews on Steam have plummeted down to an ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ rating, with Storybook Brawl now maintaining a ‘Mixed’ tag overall. As visible on Storybook Brawl‘s Steam page, the vast majority of these reviews express anger at the acquisition.

“Good Luck Games was acquired by FTX, a cryptocurrency company, as a way to “help crypto make inroads with gamers.” I want no part of that and I don’t want crypto “making inroads” in things I’m interested in. Uninstalled,” reads one review.

“Enjoyed the game, but can’t condone NFT in any form. Moving on,” added another.

Likewise, YouTube comments for Storybook Brawl‘s latest Developer Chat are just as negative.

“Very disappointed by this move. Needless to say, I will not be supporting SBB going forward,” commented YouTube user ‘Y2A Alkis’.

Another comment by ‘ChurchnSarge’ reads: “Honesty pretty disappointed to hear this. Put a lot of hours into the game, and hearing that you’ve been acquired by [a] Crypto company is uh… a deal breaker. I hope things work out for you, but I don’t see how it will.”

Many disgruntled fans have also raised questions about what this means for the game’s presence on Steam, as Valve has banned games that are built on blockchain technology or allow for cryptocurrency trading – something that Storybook Brawl‘s new owner seems set on implementing.

