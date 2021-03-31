CD Projekt RED acquires Digital Scapes studio

Polish video game developer CD Projekt RED has announced its acquisition of Canadian gaming studio Digital Scapes.

The Polish developer announced the new acquisition via its website on Tuesday, March 30. Per its announcement, the acquisition was signed and approved one day prior, on March 29.

Digital Scapes is a Canadian gaming studio founded in 2012 by veterans developers from from studios such as BioWare, Radical Entertainment and Relic. Digital Scapes specialises in multiplayer game development.

CD Projekt RED and Digital Scapes’ working relationship dates back to October 2018, when Digital Scapes was approached to aid CD Projekt RED in the development of Cyberpunk 2077.

Per its announcement, CD Projekt RED has also confirmed that Digital Scapes will now be renamed to CD Projekt RED Vancouver. Paweł Zawodny, Head of Production and CTO at CD Projekt RED shared that Digital Scapes will be “the perfect foundation upon which to build a wider CD Projekt RED Vancouver team”.

Zawodny also noted that “in addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect”.

“We are very excited to join a studio that forges the incredibly engaging, vastly scoped experiences, such as The Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077. We believe our contribution in the area of gameplay and technology can make them even more captivating,” said Digital Scapes head Marcin Chady.

It is currently unclear if CD Projekt RED Vancouver’s first project will be the multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077.

In other news, CD Projekt RED released the massive Patch 1.2 update for Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this week. The update includes over hundred of bug fixes and improvements to open world design, cinematic design, graphics, level design and more.