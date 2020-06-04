CD Projekt RED announces ‘Gwent: Master Mirror’ expansion

CD Projekt RED has unveiled Master Mirror, an upcoming expansion for its digital CCG Gwent.

The update introduces over 70 new cards into the game, themed after Gaunter O’Dimm, the shadowy Master Mirror himself. Among the new cards is a never-before-seen Legendary card, which evolves as a battle progresses, as well as 11 neutral cards. Other additions include new statuses and abilities.

Players can pre-order Master Mirror packs from the Gwent in-game store, which grants gamers access to new cards upon release. A unique Gaunter O’Dimm leader skin and Master Mirror-inspired cardback are also available, and can be equipped immediately after purchase.

The announcement came alongside an ominous trailer, featuring O’Dimm, which hints at major storyline changes in Gwent’s story mode. Watch the teaser below.

Gwent: Master Mirror is set to launch on June 30 for PC, iOS and Android. Last month, CD Projekt RED officially launched the game on Valve’s Steam platform. Prior to that, Gwent was available on PC either through a standalone installer from the game’s official website or from GOG Galaxy.

In other digital CCG news, NME’s Jason Coles recently called Riot Games’ Legends Of Runeterra “by far the best version of a free-to-play CCG I’ve ever seen” in a four-and-a-half-star review, praising the game’s visuals, sound design and “massive array of deck styles, themes and strategies”.

Meanwhile, Valve announced back in May that it is planning to enter the beta phase for the reboot of its digital CCG Artifact, which is based on the Dota 2 universe.