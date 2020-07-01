CD Projekt RED cuts wall running mechanic from ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt RED has confirmed that it has cut the wall running feature from its upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077.

The mechanic was first previewed during the 48-minute gameplay session in August 2018, and showed protagonist V running up a wall and over a group of enemies. This feature will no longer be part of the game according to Cyberpunk 2077 level designer Max Pears, who, per Game Reactor, noted that it was “removed due to design reasons”.

Despite the removal of wall running, Pears added that “there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure”.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 is the first non-Witcher game from CD Projekt RED. It is scheduled to be released on November 19 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A Google Stadia version is also on the way, but its release date is currently unknown.

The game will also be ported over to next-gen systems, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, sometime in 2021. The developer has also confirmed that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 on current-gen consoles will be able to upgrade to the next-gen versions for free.

CD Projekt RED recently debuted its Night City Wire livestream for Cyberpunk 2077 on June 25. The event included a brand-new trailer, which is said to feature footage from the game’s prologue and the introduction of the character Adam Smasher.

The livestream also detailed the Braindance mechanic, which allows players to exit first-person view in order to freely explore an area, as well as rewinding time to analyse the environment.