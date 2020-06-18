CD Projekt Red delays ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ for a second time

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again on all systems, this time moving to a November 19 release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally delayed until September 17 due to the amount of playtesting, fixing and polishing that the company still had to administer before the time of release.

The new delay announcements comes from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page which details reasons behind developer CD Projekt Red‘s decision.

Today’s (June 18) news of the delay is due to assessing and fixing balancing issues, alongside fixing any bugs that are present within the game.

“At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay wise,” the company stated. “But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we (CD Projekt Red) need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

You can read the full statement below:

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

With the next-gen systems approaching at the end of this year, this news could indicate that the title will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. No specific release date has been revealed for either console as of yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be shown during its own dedicated live stream event on June 25 titled Night City Wire. No details have been revealed about the event, but after the show previews for the game will be published online allowing players to receive a deeper look into the game.

The event was originally slated for June 11 but was delayed due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. In a statement from the company it said that its decision to postpone was because “more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard.”