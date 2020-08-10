CD Projekt RED discuss Lifepaths and weapons for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt RED has released new details for Cyberpunk 2077, which provides new information on Lifepaths and weapons.

The news comes from the recently released Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire presentation which delved further into the gameplay, looking into how Lifepaths and weapons will affect the player experience.

Starting with Lifepaths, upon starting a new play-through, players will be tasked to pick a backstory for their character, with the choice between a Nomad, Street Kid or Corpo.

Nomads are a clan that reside outside of Night City who value their family above everything, however, events will force the player to leave their family and attempt to enter the city.

As a Street Kid, the story will begin with a character who has grown up in the city, knowing the streets, the slang and everything that’s going on in the lower areas of Night City.

Finally, as a Corpo, players will control the persona of someone who has risen in the ranks of a large corporation and allows players to read people during business opportunities.

Each backstory will come with its own specific introduction to Cyberpunk 2077 and also feed into the game’s narrative as the story unfolds, allowing players to utilise unique dialogue options to embrace their past.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream also delved into some of the weapons that will be useable in the game and broke them down into three specific categories.

Power Weapons will contain a more contemporary arsenal, such as assault rifles, which will also have the ability to bounce bullets off objects. There will be Tech Weapons, which can be used in combat scenarios to blast through walls. Then there’s Smart Weapons, allowing the player to hone in on enemies with unique guided technology that causes bullets to track enemies who are hiding or located around corners.

Weapons can be found throughout the world, purchased or looted from enemies. Additionally, they will all be ranked in a scale from uncommon to legendary, providing higher statistics the rarer the weapon.

Legendary weapons will be harder to obtain and even be locked behind tough choices, such as deciding whether to eliminate a character to gain the weapon as part of your arsenal.

CD Projekt RED will be hosting numerous Night City Wire presentations up till Cyberpunk 2077’s release on November 19. The last episode looked at the game’s story, locations and a new gameplay element titled Braindance, which allows players to leave their character and investigate areas.

A Cyberpunk 2077 anime is also being developed by Studio Trigger, the creators behind popular titles such as Promare and Kill la Kill. The show is expected to release on Netflix in 2022.

For players who are desperate to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, the developer recently announced a partnership with Dark Horse Comics and have commissioned a new comic series titled Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team. The first issue is due to release this September.