CD Projekt Red donates to humanitarian organisation in support of Ukraine

Polish game developer and publisher CD Projekt Red has announced that it will donate money to humanitarian organisations supporting Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

On Friday (February 25), the company announced on Twitter saying it would be donating approximately £181,000 (1millionzł) to the Polska Akcja Humanitarna, a humanitarian organisation based in Poland.

“The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged,” began CD Projekt Red. “We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference!”

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and since then, many of the country’s citizens have been fleeing their homes to escape Russian armed forces. Many have been crossing into Poland, as it borders Ukraine.

Polska Akcja Humanitarna’s pinned tweet (from February 24) roughly translates to: “In connection with the war in Ukraine, we appeal for urgent support!

“We will provide direct aid (food and other forms of support) to people who have to flee their homes. Please share this information!”

According to the organisation’s website, around £1.037million (5.7millionzł) has been raised for the Ukrainian relief effort so far, with that number increasing.

The studio behind This War Of Mine also announced that for the next week, all profits from the game would be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross, with online retailer GOG doing the same.

“Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes. Let us – players and developers together – do everything we can to support victims of war in Ukraine,” wrote the game’s developer, 11 Bit Studios.

In other gaming news, Nintendo has pulled all Super Smash Bros games from EVO after Sony purchased the fighting game tournament last year.