CD Projekt RED is “reconsidering” multiplayer for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt RED has announced that it is “reconsidering” its plans for Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer game.

The Polish video game developer shared the news via a new company strategy update on Tuesday, March 30. The studio announced that online gaming will be a core pillar in the company’s direction moving forward, and that its plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer game are being reconsidered.

“Previously we hinted that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan given our new more systemic and agile approach instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day,” said CEO Adam Kiciński.

While Kiciński confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer is being reconsidered, he did not share more on what this means exactly. It is currently unclear if the multiplayer mode – which was expected to arrive in 2022 – will be delayed in favour of a new concept, or if it will be cancelled entirely.

Kiciński was also reaffirmed that CD Projekt RED’s new commitment to online gaming does not mean that the company is venturing away from its famous single-player RPG elements.

“CD Projekt Red makes single-player, story-driven, triple-A RPGs. That is not changing,” he said. “What is changing is our long-term approach to online. By this, we mean ensuring we are properly prepared to implement online elements in our games where they make sense.”

He added: “We don’t have to go overboard, or lose our single-player DNA. We want to take thoughtful steps to build robust online capabilities.”

CD Projekt RED seems to be doubling down on its newfound commitment to online multiplayer gaming, as it also announced its acquisition of Canadian game studio Digital Scapes.

Digital Scapes – which is now being rebranded as CD Projekt RED Vancouver – has been working on Cyberpunk 2077 since October 2018. The studio is best known for specialising in multiplayer game development.