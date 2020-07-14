CD Projekt RED says it has “no Game Pass plans” for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be headed to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon, according to developer CD Projekt RED.

CD Projekt RED lead PR manager Radek Grabowski revealed, in response to video game journalist Jeff, that the company has no plans to bring the game to Xbox Game Pass. Grubb had used Cyberpunk 2077 as an example of an high-profile AAA game that Microsoft could potentially want to add to their subscription service.

“You have to pick another example, Jeff,” Grabowski wrote. “No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.” Check out the exchange below.

You have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek ♠︎ (@gamebowski) July 10, 2020

The Xbox Game Pass services grants subscribers unlimited access to over 100 games for a monthly fee of USD$9.99. This month, the Microsoft added games such as Fallout 76 and Soulcalibur VI.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, CD Projekt RED revealed that the wall running feature was cut from the game due to “design reasons”. Despite the removal of wall running, level designer Max Pears assured gamers that “there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure”.

It was also announced last month that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting its own comic book and anime series. Both series will tell different stories within the game’s universe. The first edition of the Trauma Team-focused comic will launch on September 9, while the anime is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC on November 19. Next-gen upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available for free. A Google Stadia version of the game is also being worked on.