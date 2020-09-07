CD Projekt RED to reveal ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ post-launch plans “fairly soon”

CD Projekt RED has spoken about Cyberpunk 2077’s post-launch plans and confirmed that information will be coming “fairly soon”.

In a recent company conference call, chairman Adam Kicinski answered a Q&A in regards to Cyberpunk 2077’s downloadable content plans and whether they would be similar to how The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt operated.

“You can expect a similar path after release. You can expect more, actually,” Kicinski said. “As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed”.

Kicinski stated that “a series of free DLCs and expansions” will be shared and further reiterated that the news can be expected “fairly soon”. The comments suggest that the game will have more content than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which released 16 free add-ons and two fully fledged purchasable expansions.

A question was also asked about how aggressive CD Projekt RED plans to be in terms of monetization for Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer element when it eventually launches after release. Kicinski explained that the developer “won’t be aggressive” and instead monetization will be designed “in a way that makes people happy to spend money”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19 and the company recently reassured fans that this would still be the case, despite several delays taking place prior. It was also explained by Kicinski that the release “is the only date we (CD Projekt RED) have and we will deliver”.

Outside of Cyberpunk 2077, the developer is also working on bringing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to next-gen systems with an array of visual improvements, including ray tracing and faster loading times.

