CD Projekt says ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ “will be perceived as a very good game”

CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński has said that Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually be seen as “very good” due to brand awareness, and expects it to “sell for years”.

Speaking to Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita (thanks, VGC), Kiciński shared that CD Projekt expects Cyberpunk 2077 to shake the negative image garnered by a rough launch.

“The brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we’ve managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world,” began Kiciński.

“We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game.”

Kiciński described Cyberpunk 2077 as “the biggest, most ambitious and definitely the most complicated project” CD Projekt has ever worked on, though admits that “not everything went our way” at launch.

When Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020, CD Projekt apologised for a myriad of bugs on console platforms and offered refunds. The rocky launch followed long periods of alleged development “crunch”, where Cyberpunk 2077 developers worked long hours to get the game ready for release. After Kiciński said that the practice “was not that bad” in 2020, he quickly backtracked to apologise and say his comments were “demeaning” and “harmful”.

Since then, Cyberpunk 2077 has been steadily receiving patches to improve the game, though recently delayed free DLC (downloadable content) and other updates to 2022.

There was also rumours that the game would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass, but CD Projekt was quick to shut them down.

In other news, an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has learned the perils of dinosaur ownership, discovering that Nintendo has included a creative – if destructive – way to store large exhibits inside.