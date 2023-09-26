Check out Idris Elba’s three-track EP from ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty expansion includes tracks from Idris Elba in its soundtrack, and the actor and DJ has dropped a new EP featuring three of the songs.

The Phantom Files EP “[explores] a darker and more heavily produced sound, where glitches and industrial sounds speak to the game’s dystopian feel”, read the press release. The tracks are ‘ChokeHold’, ‘Walk Of Shame’ and the lead single ‘Rolla Coaster’.

It is available through Apple Music, Amazon Music, Anghami, Deezer, Spotify and YouTube Music. Moreover, the new radio station Darkstar Radio that is included in Phantom Liberty also adds two tracks from Elba that are in line with its selection of “world music from a dark, dystopian future”.

Another new radio station, Impulse, is “basically [Elba’s] DJ set put together from unreleased tracks”. Cyberpunk 2077 composer P. T. Adamczyk said that the team was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to work with Elba on both the narrative and the musical elements of the expansion.

“I think they fit perfectly both in the Cyberpunk context and as well with the Darkstar Radio,” he said in a Night City Wire episode earlier this month.

Phantom Liberty launched for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today (September 26). As a spy-inspired expansion that draws a lot from John Carpenter’s Escape From New York, the playable protagonist V encounters the characters Song So Mi “Songbird” and Solomon Reed, who were formerly associates.

The story takes the player to Dogtown, a new area on the edge of the city, and unlocks a new set of perks that utilise the Relic inside V. These comprise optical camouflage to confuse enemies, vulnerability analytics and new abilities for the Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire and Projectile Launch System.

In other news, the developer has addressed the anti-Russian sentiments in the Ukrainian localisation of Cyberpunk 2077‘s latest update, saying that the additions “do not represent [its] views”.