Check out the new ‘Wordle’-inspired game for music lovers, ‘Heardle’

A new Wordle-inspired game for music lovers has arrived, called Heardle, and created by Omakase.

The game, available at Heardle.app, is built around a similar premise to the cult online word game, which was launched by software engineer Josh Wardle earlier this year, and later bought by The New York Times Company.

For Heardle, users have to guess the song of the day, with snippets of the song given as clues. Players have six tries to guess the answer, with the snippet becoming progressively longer with each unsuccessful attempt. Unlike Wordle, you don’t have to make a guess each time, and can skip through the sounds until you think you know the answer.

According to the game’s website, the songs are “plucked from a list of the most streamed songs in the past decade”, so music lovers have a decent chance of guessing them.

It’s the latest in a string of Wordle-inspired online games to have popped up recently, including Worldle, which tests users’ geography knowledge, Dungleon, featuring fantasy characters over words, and the battle royale version, Squabble, where up to 99 players can race to figure out the word correctly, losing health points if they guess wrong.

Wardle initially created the game for his wife Palak Shah before sharing it with his family. He later released it online where it became a huge hit, with people sharing their Wordle scores as coloured blocks on Twitter.