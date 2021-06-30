Check out the teaser for ‘The Last Of Us’ fan film, ‘Project Spores’

Project Spores is an upcoming fan film inspired by The Last Of Us – or more specifically, its sequel – which has just revealed its first teaser.

Described on its YouTube channel as “a collaborative project bringing cosplayers and creatives together”, the non-profit fan project is producing “a series of photoshoots and a fan film” based on The Last of Us.

READ MORE: The best horror games to give you nightmares in 2021

The 14-second clip of Project Spores shows a few familiar recreations of scenes from The Last Of Us Part II, focusing on two actors in the role of Ellie and Dina. Also seen are quick snippets of action involving a Clicker and another moment where Ellie has her arm around another person’s neck.

Advertisement

In the video’s description, the Project Spores crew say, “Whilst we will be releasing a lot of varied content on our socials, we’ll ultimately be releasing a final “fan film” which will be on this very channel.”

As well as the clip, the YouTube description also provides links to the cosplayers involved, including Abi and Sophie Pamment, where they have also uploaded a few more photos while in character.

Project Spores actually first made itself known when it joined Twitter in May where the crew shared a few stills from their first photoshoot, shot by Carlos Adama.

Join a group of cosplayers and creatives as we aim to explore the characters from The Last of Us through a series of videos and photography. Here's a small preview of our first photoshoot with @Carlos_Adama, with much more yet come. pic.twitter.com/FcrWHZMV9w — Project Spores (@project_spores) May 26, 2021

While there is no timeline for when the fan film will emerge, HBO‘s TV adaptation of The Last Of Us is also underway after being greenlit last year, and begins filming in July.

Advertisement

The TV series is being written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin as well as The Last Of Us director Neil Druckmann. Games Of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been cast as Joel and Ellie respectively, although Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene in the game, will reprise her role in the show.

Elsehwhere, Escape From Tarkov has shared the first set of 12.11 patch notes ahead of a wipe happening today (June 30). The developer also included a surprising infographic on player behaviour.