Check out this massive ‘Attack On Titan’-inspired ‘Palworld’ city

One dedicated Palworld player has spent two weeks creating an entire Attack On Titan-inspired city.

Sharing his creation on Reddit, Commercial_Neck8986 revealed a massive replica of the iconic central city from the Attack On Titan anime.

Work began two weeks ago with a recreation of Attack On Titan’s Paradis Island. “My mission, make The Forgotten Island the next Paradis Island,” wrote Commercial_Neck8986 and things expanded from there.

The entire project took two weeks and was created without the use of mods. Check it out here.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Commercial_Neck8986 said that after completing the main game and building a “couple of decent bases” they turned their attention to castle making.

“I saw this good spot on the map, Forgotten Island, which reminded me of Attack On Titan‘s Paradis Island where the main protagonist lived, so I tried making a small town.”

They went on to say that one of the biggest challenges was clearing the map “since the whole island is covered with trees. The fastest way for me to clear it is using a rocket launcher but about 3-4 times, I hit some of my structure instead of the trees.”

They added that “the challenging part is trying to keep yourself from getting bored since all the houses are identical. Also, transporting items is really troublesome. Weight is limited in the game and you can only carry a few items.”

Commercial_Neck8986 went on to say that they’re still not finished with the city, and is hopeful Pocketpair adds more features to Palworld’s construction skill “like circular edges.”

Pocketpair has already confirmed player versus player combat will be introduced this year, as well as a “Pal arena” that will facilitate battles between friends. Palworld will also get a number of raid bosses as “end game content” while cross-play between Steam and Xbox users is also being worked on.

Palworld’s huge success means Pocketpair is currently spending 380k a month to ensure the game never goes offline.

In other news, creators want to see a Discworld rerelease but there’s currently a big question mark over who owns the rights, with some saying The Royal Family currently owns a 50 per cent stake in the iconic point-and-click adventure game.