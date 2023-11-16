Check out this ‘Superhot’-style shooter that lets you dodge bullets in slow-mo

Minimalist shooter Death Elevator has been released on Steam, allowing you to dodge bullets and even shoot them out of the air in a roguelike environment.

Death Elevator is described on Steam as a “short and minimalist roguelike where every hit is lethal but time slows down whenever you are in danger. Reach the top floor or die trying!”

The title was released yesterday (November 15) and has been created by solo developer Fernando Tittz, who previously published Devil Inside Us: Roots Of Evil and Taxidermy.

The game features no upgrades, no skill trees, and no progression system in the slightest – instead, you have to die repeatedly to learn enemies’ movement patterns.

The release date was announced in a humorous trailer that shows the basics of the game. Whenever you’re in danger, time slows down – for example if a bullet is speeding toward you, you’ll be given time in slow motion to dodge it in a similar manner to Neo in The Matrix.

You also appear to die in one shot, meaning that you have to be perfect with your timings or you’ll have to start all over again.

While the game looks similar to time-bending shooter Superhot, Tittz has explained that although they were inspired by its visuals, Death Elevator feels “very different” to play.

“In this game time only slows down when you are in danger,” they shared, “Making the gameplay less strategic and more aggressive, relying on reflexes and improvisation.”

The game is currently available at a discounted introductory price of £5.68, a 15 per cent discount of the normal price.

