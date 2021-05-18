‘Chivalry 2’ gets cross platform open beta ahead of launch

Torn Banner Studios has announced that the cross platform play open beta for Chivalry 2 is going live next week.

The open beta, which will begin on May 27 and end on June 1, is available free to all players on PC (via the Epic Game Store) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The open beta will feature a wealth of content including three team objective maps: The Slaughter of Coxwell, The Battle of Darkforest, The Siege of Rudhelm, and two team deathmatch/free-for-all maps: The Battle of Wardenglad, and the Tournament Grounds.

These maps have featured in past betas, but the open beta will feature new content such as the previously mentioned free-for-all mode on certain maps, full cosmetic customization, one-on-one duel servers (on PC only), and 64 and 40 player server options.

Players will be able to download the beta one day earlier (May 26) to ensure they have the game ready and installed for the beta going live.

PlayStation players will be able to access the open beta for free, but Xbox Live players will need a Xbox Live Gold subscription, despite Microsoft making it so that free-to-play titles would not require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Chivalry 2 was announced in 2019, and is the sequel to Torn Banner Studios’ 2012 title Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, which was based on the Half-Life 2 mod Age Of Chivalry. It is currently slated for release on June 8.

The game was originally planned for release in 2020, until Torn Banner Studio delayed the release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an blogpost at the time, they said: “This updated timeline is necessary to allow Chivalry 2 to be the greatest game it can be, and one that realizes our vision of a ‘true sequel’ to the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.”