Christina Aguilera has teamed up with Nintendo

Christina Aguilera alongside her sister, Rachel, son Max (13), and daughter Summer (7) have announced their partnership with Nintendo in a new advertising campaign.

In an interview with ELLE.com the pop singer describes her new partnership with the gaming powerhouse as “dream” opportunity.

“Nintendo has been such an integral part of my whole life that it’s no secret to me and my family. – I go way back, and honestly, to this day, you can still find some gaming systems. I literally have the arcade games too in my house, so that’s what a diehard fan I am of Nintendo.”

She played a number of games during the campaign. Her favourite franchise from Nintendo is of course Mario, and she recommends Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as her favourite title from the promotion. Her main? Pink Gold Peach.

“I mean, as a family, how can you not love Mario Kart, and now they have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which we just tried out during the campaign, and we had a blast. My favorite character is Pink Gold Peach. But old school, me and my sister have always loved the silliness of Wario and Waluigi, so even to this day, when we do a Mario Party or something.”

She also enjoyed Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain and Super Mario 3D Land+ Bowser’s Fury. Her daughter was most excited about Pokémon Legends: Arceus which she got to try out early as part of the campaign.

“We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn’t give me a turn. But that was on set and yeah, it’s just such a great way for your family to connect.”

