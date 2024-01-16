‘Cities: Skyline 2’ developer calls out “growing tendency of toxicity” in community

Cities: Skylines 2 developer Colossal Order has written about a “growing tendency of toxicity” in their community in a blog post on publisher Paradox Interactive‘s forums.

“We have seen a growing tendency of toxicity in our community, something we have not experienced to this extent before,” the post reads.

“Not only directed towards our devs but also our fellow community members – resulting in people hesitating to engage with the community. In the long run, this will really hurt not only the mood and the happiness of community members but also discourage creativity and modding, something we would be very sad to see.”

Colossal Order also indicated in the blog post that if the community toxicity doesn’t stop then developers will likely stop using social platforms to interact with fans of the game, with the company’s biggest priority being “protecting the team and making sure they work in a safe environment so they are allowed to do their best staying motivated and productive.”

The post concludes with several suggestions on how the community can reduce toxicity, such as giving constructive feedback on the game, making sure that your tone comes across (something which Paradox notes is hard to do in writing), and being kind to others in the fandom while discussing problems in the game.

Cities: Skylines 2 was released in October 2023, with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version planned to be released in the second quarter of 2024. The console versions of the game were originally expected to be released on 24 October, alongside the PC version of the game, but were delayed in order to “focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms.”

