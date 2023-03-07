‘Cities: Skylines 2’ revealed as the “most realistic” city-building game

Paradox Interactive has announced Cities: Skylines 2 – a sequel to developer Colossal Order‘s 2015 city-building simulator.

Cities: Skylines 2 was announced during the Paradox Announcement Show yesterday (March 6), where details of the game were revealed.

The city-building sim is set to launch this year and will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

As for what the sequel will deliver, Colossal Order has billed Cities: Skylines 2 as being “the most realistic city builder ever” on its Steam page.

“Use your creativity and strategic planning skills to grow your city into a thriving metropolis that will attract businesses, residents, and tourists alike,” reads the description. “From residential neighborhoods to bustling downtowns, the possibilities are endless. Navigate through the complexities of running a city and keep up with the needs and demands of your citizens.”

Additionally, a number of new features have been spotted via the achievements listed on TrueAchievements. These include extreme weather like hailstorms, tornados and forest fires, along with rat infestations and an increased city tile size of 150.

It was a busy day for Paradox, who will be publishing Cities: Skylines 2. Elsewhere in the Paradox Announcement Show, the company also revealed that it will be publishing The Lamplighters League, a strategy game from the developer behind Battletech.

Planned to launch this year, The Lamplighters League is set in an alternate 1930s era and tasks players with saving the world from an ancient cult.

As for its own games, Paradox plans to launch downloadable content (DLC) for grand strategies Crusader Kings 3 and Europa Universalis 4.

While Europa Universalis 4 will follow “the rise and fall of empires” with its Domination expansion, Crusader Kings 3‘s Tours And Tournaments pack will flesh out players’ realms with a number of hostable events.

In other gaming news, Chvrches have said they are “available” to work with Hideo Kojima again.