CKY drummer hints at unnanounced ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ game

CKY drummer Jess Margera may have just accidentally revealed an unannounced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game.

Originally covered by VGC, Jess Margera mentioned the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games while talking with the host of the Behind Closed Doors podcast.

Discussing how bands make money, Margera touched on the importance of licensing deals.

“Now touring is your main income, and you really have to try and get licensing deals. Try and get in where you can on video games or whatever,” said Margera.

This prompted the show’s host to ask Margera about the band’s previous inclusion on the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. Margera confirmed the band’s previous apppearance and stated that “we’re doing the new one coming out too”.

CKY’s previous appearance in the series dates back to 2001. The band’s song 96 Quite Bitter Beings was featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3.

Margera could be referring to a new entry, or a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. This is the most likely outcome considering CKY’s previous appearance in the series was in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 released last year, and marked a return to form for the series. NME Writer, Jordan Olomon reviewed the remaster last year, calling it “a magnificent remaster with a laser focus on all the right areas”.

VGC reached out to Activision for comment, but a representative stated that the company “doesn’t comment on rumour or speculation”.

In a new blog post, Twitch confirmed that next week, streamers will be able to select from 350+ new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health and more.