Classic FPS game ‘The Wheel Of Time’ now available on PC

The Wheel Of Time is now available on PC thanks to digital distribution platform GOG.

The classic FPS game was originally released in 1999 and is based on the cult fantasy series by Robert Jordan (which was also turned into a TV series by Amazon in 2021).

The Wheel Of Time is available from today, April 6 on Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11.

The release of The Wheel Of Time coincides with GOG launching its “Good Old Games” tag, which showcases over 500 games that the GOG Team has deemed iconic classics.

It features “games that are older than 10 years and are critically acclaimed, stand the test of time, defined certain mechanics, or simply created new genres,” reads a statement from the company.

Games like BioShock, Baldur’s Gate, Fallout, Blade Runner and Gothic are just some of the titles included.

“The idea for the company was born from the wish to play older games in a legal and easy-to-use way. As the classic games hold a special place in our heart, we’d like to come back to our roots and devote more attention to highlighting the gems of the past. It means that our goal is for GOG to become, once again, the best place for classic PC games,” said GOG.

“We believe that celebrating and preserving classic games is important,” GOG continued. “They have the power to connect generations. They have the power to evoke nostalgia. They have the power to teach us about what came before and shaped the games we enjoy today. They deserve to be remembered, and available for everyone to enjoy.”

The launch of the “Good Old Games” tag comes after GOG promised to rethink its strategy after disappointing financial results towards the end of 2021.

“First and foremost, we’ve decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activity, which means offering a handpicked selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy,” said Piotr Nielubowicz, the CFO of CD Projekt, the parent company of GOG at the time.