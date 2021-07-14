CLG drops esports team on camera, uses it as sponsored content

Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) has come under fire for publishing a behind-the-scenes video showing the League Of Legends Champion Series (LCS) team being dropped from the roster.

In the video, Daniel ‘Tafo’ Lee is seen addressing his team telling them that changes are coming, and that “this might be the last time we have this roster of five playing”.

Besides the discomfort of filming a conversation that would have been better kept behind closed doors, the social media backlash was reserved for the way this news is delivered as sponsored content, delivered in between adverts of Bud Light.

The video has since been taken down, but not before others had recorded it to share online.

Since they took hours upon hours to delete, here is the video, but please grab a bud light first pic.twitter.com/zmxcqnDGxW — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 12, 2021

As reported in PC Gamer, the original video had remained published for several hours on Twitter with the following text: “This might be the last time we have this roster of five playing” – @Tafokints

“On the @BudLightGaming Cooldown we take you behind the scenes of a private team meeting #LCS #CLGFIGHTING”

After finally taking down the video, CLG issued an apology while trying to explain the reason behind publishing it in the first place.

“Our goal was to share an authentic moment with our fans and be as transparent as possible leading up to potential changes that may occur this week,” the statement read.

“We recognize the negative light that it brings to our players, and for that we apologize and have taken down the video.”

